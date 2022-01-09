Patriots vs. Dolphins: Three to Watch on Offense in Week Eighteen

The New England Patriots will finish the 2021 regular season on Sunday as they square off against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. While Miami has mathematically been eliminated from postseason contention, they would love to play the role of spoiler for New England’s postseason positioning. If the Patriots are to be victorious on Sunday, they will need to exploit the Dolphins’ weaknesses.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Sunday’s matchup, here are three players on offense that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Dolphins.

Nelson Agholor

Recently activated from concussion protocol, Agholor appears to be good-to-go for Sunday’s matchup. The 28-year-old got off to a hot start in 2021. In Week One against the Miami Dolphins, Agholor compiled 72 yards receiving, with one touchdown. However, his production has failed to reach its preseason expectations. Despite being fourth on the list of most targeted Patriots’ pass catchers, Agholor is fifth on the team in receptions with 36. While some credit should be given to some of the aggressive defenses of their oppositions, New England was largely reluctant to dial up some looks in which Jones takes some shots deep down field. This is where Agholor has been most effective. Though he is effective when playing out of the slot, he is at his best when used on vertical outside routes. On Sunday, the Pats should look to utilize his skillset to test the Dolphins secondary. The Dolphins boast one of the best cornerback tandems in the league, with both Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. Miami’s defensive backfield has allowed 226.6 yards (tied for 14th in the NFL) per game and 6.3 yards per pass (7th in the NFL). Should Miami focus their efforts on stopping the Patriots’ running game, Mac Jones may look to take advantage of Agholor’s speed and ability to get open over the top.

Rhamondre Stevenson

After rushing for 107 yards against Jacksonville last Sunday, the rookie running back is likely to be worth the watch in Week Eighteen. For Thursday’s matchup with the Falcons, Stevenson possesses the necessary intangibles to be an effective option in both situational runs, as well as receiving out of the backfield. He is a physical, powerful runner, yet athletic enough to make tacklers miss in short yardage. The former Oklahoma Sooner nicely blends power and athleticism into his running style. That two-pronged attack should continue in Miami against a Dolphins’ defense that has been middle-of-the-pack in stopping the run. The Fins have allowed 108.3 yards per game (11th in the NFL) and 4.4 yards per carry (19th in the NFL). Miami’s linemen Emmanuel Ogbah, Raekwon Davis and Christian Wilkins complement linebackers Elandon Roberts and Jerome Baker, in a front seven which admirably defended the Patriots running game in Week One. If the Patriots decide to limit Damien Harris’ snaps (to reduce the wear and tear on his hamstring), Stevenson should be expected to get his share of carries. His physical running style could be a productive offensive weapon on Sunday.

Hunter Henry

Henry continues to be one of Mac Jones most reliable and most utilized targets. As a result, look for the 27-year-old to play a major role on Sunday. While widely praised for his versatility, he is most productive when playing the traditional “Y” role, accentuating his route-running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher, leading the team with nine touchdown receptions. Still, what makes Henry such an effective receiver is his route running ability, which he does as well (if not better) than any tight end in the league. With the Patriots still poised to utilize the running game on Sunday against Miami, their passing opportunities will likely come mostly from play action. In that regard, Henry should see significant looks. in short-yardage situations, as well as a handful of targets in the end zone. In short, Henry should continue to get looks from Jones in all areas of the field in Week Eighteen.

The Patriots and Dolphins are set for an 4:25pm kickoff on Sunday afternoon, January 9, from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.