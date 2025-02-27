Penn State Standout, Top NFL Draft Prospect Abdul Carter Has Stress Reaction in Foot
Penn State Nittany Lions star defensive end Abdul Carter has a stress reaction in his right foot, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The stress reaction was found after Carter underwent medical testing at the NFL combine on Wednesday. Carter is in Indianapolis taking part in both medical testing and interviews with prospective teams, but is not working out this week as he continues to recover from a serious shoulder injury suffered in the College Football Playoff. He was expected to participate in drills at Penn State's pro day in late March.
Carter's agent Drew Rosenhaus told Schefter that the defensive end is receiving "mixed opinions" on whether or not the injury will require surgery, but a decision is expected to be made soon.
If Carter elects to have the surgery, he will need to have a screw inserted in his right foot, and the recovery time would be eight weeks, per Rosenhaus. If he opts to skip the surgery, Carter's pro day will become even more important for the pass rusher, as he will need to prove that he's healthy.
Carter was a consensus All-American selection last season after tallying 68 combined tackles, which included 24 tackles for loss and 12.0 sacks. He also defended four passes and forced two fumbles.