Peyton Manning Has High Praise for Aaron Rodgers's Game Amid QB's Uncertain Future

Manning thinks it'll be "fun" to see Rodgers back on an NFL field.

Madison Williams

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning hugs Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after a game in 2015. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make an official decision about his 2025 season, whether that includes him joining the Steelers or another team, or even if he chooses to retire.

Even though Rodgers has frustrated a lot of NFL fans this offseason while he takes his time to make a decision, it's hard to argue against his successes in the league throughout his 20-year career so far.

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning highlighted Rodgers's accomplishments when he was asked about the quarterback's future while participating in the Memorial Tournament Pro-Am on Wednesday. It sounds like Manning believes Rodgers still has some gas in the tank, and that he could once again bring success to a football organization.

"I think so," Manning said when asked if Rodgers is "capable of leading championship football." "Look, the guy's super talented, probably has arguably one of the best arms of all-time. He's just kind of elastic. I don't have any insight on that, hopefully he gets with a team soon and kind of gets going. It'll be fun to see him back on the field."

Regardless of where Rodgers ends up in the fall and how that decision impacts his NFL legacy once he does hang up his helmet, Manning seems to still think Rodgers will go down as a icon of the game.

We'll see if Rodgers really does land with the Steelers, or if he chooses to play at all. And, we'll see if Rodgers can really bring success to an NFL team again, like Manning believes, even after his failures with the New York Jets last season.

