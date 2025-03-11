Philadelphia Eagles Set to Visit White House to Celebrate Super Bowl LIX Title
The Philadelphia Eagles have accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump to visit the White House in celebration of their Super Bowl LIX victory, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday.
The Eagles will head to D.C. on April 28 to be honored by the President.
“April 28, I can confirm that the Philadelphia Eagles will be here at the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory,” Leavitt said during a press briefing on Tuesday. “I know there was a lot of fake news about an invitation that wasn’t sent or was sent. We want to correct the record. We sent an invitation, they enthusiastically accepted and you will see them here on April 28.”
The Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, to win Super Bowl LIX last month.