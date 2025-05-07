NFL Insider: No Tears in Pittsburgh After George Pickens Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Pickens was a productive and explosive player in Pittsburgh for three seasons, but according to NFL on CBS insider Jonathan Jones, it doesn't sound like he'll be missed because the George Pickens experience was so draining.
Jones appeared on CBS Sports HQ this morning to talk about the trade, noting that Pickens is in a new situation perfect for him to both succeed and be happy. That apparently was not the case in his first three seasons in Pittsburgh.
"I think that Jerry Jones and everyone in Dallas says okay, we're going to put the star on the side of your helmet and you will understand everything that that means," said Jones. "You're gonna be opposite CeeDee Lamb, you're going to be fed the ball plenty by Dak Prescott in Brian Schottenheimer's scheme. There's no question at all that if we can go out there and be successful that you should have no issues with both winning and getting the football so everyone there should be happy. I just don't know if that's neccessarily going to be the case.
After complimenting Pickens' ability as one of the best deep-ball catchers in the NFL, Jones nodded towards the other stuff.
"Dak Prescott, the quarterback, absolutely loves the player that he is getting, but look, I don't think that there are any tears in Pittsburgh right now within that building that George Pickens is no longer there," said Jones. "It took a lot of resources, a lot of energy, a lot of patience that was drained over these past three seasons sort of like dealing with him."
Pickens drew plenty of attention for his actions on the field, both good and bad in Pittsburgh, as well as in the locker room and it sounds like behind the scenes wasn't exactly a picnic either. It will be interesting to see what happens once he's under the Dallas microscope. Especially since the Cowboys don't seem to have the same approach to keeping things quiet that the Steelers do.