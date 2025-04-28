SI

Post-Draft Dynasty Mock: How Rookie Landing Spots Impact Fantasy in 2025 and Beyond

A look at which first-year offensive (and defensive?) players you should hitch your wagon to in fantasy football this season.

Mike Kadlick

Travis Hunter was drafted second by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The 2025 NFL draft has come and gone, with 257 draftees (and plenty more undrafted free agents) having their dreams realized and their new football homes assigned.

Now? It's time to focus on fantasy football.

Seemingly every year, a handful of rookies (i.e. the top running back and wide receiver selections) will warrant standard fantasy draft consideration. There's also dynasty fantasy football, where you keep your original team season-to-season and only draft the rookie class on a yearly basis, creating a franchise-managing experience.

For the purpose of this exercise, we're going to look at it through a dynasty lens, creating a three-round mock draft serving as rookie rankings:

1.01 - RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders spent the No. 6 pick on Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, who will immediately become Las Vegas's starting running back. In a room with no true starter (Chris Collier, Dylan Laube, Sincere McCormick, Raheem Mostert, Zamir White) the 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist will immediately warrant touches in Chip Kelly's offense.

1.02 - WR/CB Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter
New Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Hunter's impact may not immediately be realized, this one is more of a long-term play. Upon drafting Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone told reporters that he the WR/CB hybrid was "deserving of a first-round draft pick as a wide receiver [and] worthy of a first-round draft pick as a corner." Coach Liam Coen added that the team will start him out on offense.

They have a plan for the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner.

1.03 - RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Quinshon Judkins.
Browns running back Quinshon Judkins. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This may seem high for Judkins, who was the third running back drafted this weekend, but he enters an advantageous room in Cleveland with only Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong Jr. and fellow rookie Dylan Sampson as competition for carries. He could start for the Browns from day one.

1.04 - QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward
Ward was drafted No. 1 by the Tennessee Titans. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterbacks win (fantasy) championships, and the lone rookie signal caller who is guaranteed to start from jump street—or at all, to be frank—is Tennessee's Cam Ward.

1.05 - WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Tet McMillan
Panthers wide receiver Tet McMillan. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arguably the top wide receiver (aside from Travis Hunter) in the 2025 NFL draft class, Arizona's Tet McMillan was drafted with the No. 8 by the Carolina Panthers. His big-bodied frame will give Bryce Young an immediate security blanket alongside '23 first-round pick Xavier Legette.

1.06 - RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Omarion Hampton
Chargers running back Omarion Hampton. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Despite being the second running back off the board on Thursday night, Hampton enters a Chargers room with a de facto starter in Najee Harris. Harris is, however, only on a one-year deal in L.A. and could clear the way for Hampton to shine with the Bolts post-2025.

1.07 - RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

TreVeyon Henderson
Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Patriots drafted Henderson with the 38th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, pairing him with fifth-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Given the new offensive era kicking off in New England under Josh McDaniels—and Stevenson dealing with fumbling problems last season—the Ohio State triple-threat could end up warranting a high usage rate in 2025.

1.08 - TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Colston Loveland
Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Loveland was the first tight end off the board on Thursday night, selected by Chicago with the No. 10 pick. He joins a Bears offense equipped with quarterback Caleb Williams, a revamped line and a play-calling genius in head coach Ben Johnson. Loveland is set up for success.

1.09 - RB RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

RJ Harvey
Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey. / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

RJ Harvey was drafted by the Broncos with the 60th pick on Friday after posting back-to-back 1,400+ rushing-yard seasons as the lead back for the UCF Knights. He now enters a Denver running back room with a clear path to starting, and with an offensive guru as his new coach in Sean Payton.

1.10 - QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Jaxson Dart
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart. / Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

Though I mentioned earlier that Cam Ward is the only rookie quarterback likely to start this season, Jaxson Dart is worth a first-round dart throw. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are on their last legs in New York and, if things don't go according to plan with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, they could go to the former Ole Miss signal caller sooner rather than later.

Whether he succeeds or not is a different story, but it's worth the flier.

Round 2:

Pick

Player

Team

2.01

WR Luther Burden III

Chicago Bears

2.02

WR Emeka Egbuka

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2.03

RB Kaleb Johnson

Pittsburgh Steelers

2.04

WR Matthew Golden

Green Bay Packers

2.05

TE Tyler Warren

Indianapolis Colts

2.06

WR Tre Harris

Los Angeles Chargers

2.07

WR Jack Bech

Las Vegas Raiders

2.08

WR Jayden Higgins

Houston Texans

2.09

WR Kyle Williams

New England Patriots

2.10

QB Tyler Shough

New Orleans Saints

Round 3:

Pick

Player

Team

3.01

WR Jaylin Noel

Houston Texans

3.02

RB Cam Skattebo

New York Giants

3.03

QB Jalen Milroe

Seattle Seahawks

3.04

RB Bhayshul Tuten

Jacksonville Jaguars

3.05

RB Devin Neal

New Orleans Saints

3.06

TE Harold Fannin Jr.

Cleveland Browns

3.07

RB Jaydon Blue

Dallas Cowboys

3.08

QB Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns

3.09

WR Jalen Royals

Kansas City Chiefs

3.10

RB Ollie Gordon

Miami Dolphins

