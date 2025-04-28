Post-Draft Dynasty Mock: How Rookie Landing Spots Impact Fantasy in 2025 and Beyond
The 2025 NFL draft has come and gone, with 257 draftees (and plenty more undrafted free agents) having their dreams realized and their new football homes assigned.
Now? It's time to focus on fantasy football.
Seemingly every year, a handful of rookies (i.e. the top running back and wide receiver selections) will warrant standard fantasy draft consideration. There's also dynasty fantasy football, where you keep your original team season-to-season and only draft the rookie class on a yearly basis, creating a franchise-managing experience.
For the purpose of this exercise, we're going to look at it through a dynasty lens, creating a three-round mock draft serving as rookie rankings:
1.01 - RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders spent the No. 6 pick on Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, who will immediately become Las Vegas's starting running back. In a room with no true starter (Chris Collier, Dylan Laube, Sincere McCormick, Raheem Mostert, Zamir White) the 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist will immediately warrant touches in Chip Kelly's offense.
1.02 - WR/CB Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
While Hunter's impact may not immediately be realized, this one is more of a long-term play. Upon drafting Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone told reporters that he the WR/CB hybrid was "deserving of a first-round draft pick as a wide receiver [and] worthy of a first-round draft pick as a corner." Coach Liam Coen added that the team will start him out on offense.
They have a plan for the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner.
1.03 - RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
This may seem high for Judkins, who was the third running back drafted this weekend, but he enters an advantageous room in Cleveland with only Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong Jr. and fellow rookie Dylan Sampson as competition for carries. He could start for the Browns from day one.
1.04 - QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Quarterbacks win (fantasy) championships, and the lone rookie signal caller who is guaranteed to start from jump street—or at all, to be frank—is Tennessee's Cam Ward.
1.05 - WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
Arguably the top wide receiver (aside from Travis Hunter) in the 2025 NFL draft class, Arizona's Tet McMillan was drafted with the No. 8 by the Carolina Panthers. His big-bodied frame will give Bryce Young an immediate security blanket alongside '23 first-round pick Xavier Legette.
1.06 - RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
Despite being the second running back off the board on Thursday night, Hampton enters a Chargers room with a de facto starter in Najee Harris. Harris is, however, only on a one-year deal in L.A. and could clear the way for Hampton to shine with the Bolts post-2025.
1.07 - RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
The Patriots drafted Henderson with the 38th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, pairing him with fifth-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Given the new offensive era kicking off in New England under Josh McDaniels—and Stevenson dealing with fumbling problems last season—the Ohio State triple-threat could end up warranting a high usage rate in 2025.
1.08 - TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Loveland was the first tight end off the board on Thursday night, selected by Chicago with the No. 10 pick. He joins a Bears offense equipped with quarterback Caleb Williams, a revamped line and a play-calling genius in head coach Ben Johnson. Loveland is set up for success.
1.09 - RB RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
RJ Harvey was drafted by the Broncos with the 60th pick on Friday after posting back-to-back 1,400+ rushing-yard seasons as the lead back for the UCF Knights. He now enters a Denver running back room with a clear path to starting, and with an offensive guru as his new coach in Sean Payton.
1.10 - QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
Though I mentioned earlier that Cam Ward is the only rookie quarterback likely to start this season, Jaxson Dart is worth a first-round dart throw. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are on their last legs in New York and, if things don't go according to plan with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, they could go to the former Ole Miss signal caller sooner rather than later.
Whether he succeeds or not is a different story, but it's worth the flier.
Round 2:
Pick
Player
Team
2.01
WR Luther Burden III
Chicago Bears
2.02
WR Emeka Egbuka
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2.03
RB Kaleb Johnson
Pittsburgh Steelers
2.04
WR Matthew Golden
Green Bay Packers
2.05
TE Tyler Warren
Indianapolis Colts
2.06
WR Tre Harris
Los Angeles Chargers
2.07
WR Jack Bech
Las Vegas Raiders
2.08
WR Jayden Higgins
Houston Texans
2.09
WR Kyle Williams
New England Patriots
2.10
QB Tyler Shough
New Orleans Saints
Round 3:
Pick
Player
Team
3.01
WR Jaylin Noel
Houston Texans
3.02
RB Cam Skattebo
New York Giants
3.03
QB Jalen Milroe
Seattle Seahawks
3.04
RB Bhayshul Tuten
Jacksonville Jaguars
3.05
RB Devin Neal
New Orleans Saints
3.06
TE Harold Fannin Jr.
Cleveland Browns
3.07
RB Jaydon Blue
Dallas Cowboys
3.08
QB Shedeur Sanders
Cleveland Browns
3.09
WR Jalen Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
3.10
RB Ollie Gordon
Miami Dolphins