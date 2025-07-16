Puka Nacua Opens Up on Relationship With New Rams Teammate Davante Adams
The Los Angeles Rams shook up their receiving core this offseason by releasing longtime wideout Cooper Kupp and signing three-time All-Pro Davante Adams.
Third-year Rams receiver Puka Nacua had built a strong bond with Kupp over their two seasons together, with Kupp serving as a mentor and setting a great example for Nacua as he began his professional career. Though Kupp has departed, Nacua is excited that he now gets the opportunity to learn from Adams, who joins the Rams after spending the 2024 season with the Raiders and Jets.
"It's definitely gonna be different," Nacua said of the team's new receiving group on NFL Network. "Davante, as soon as he stepped into the facility, has been fantastic. The ability to learn from another all-time great has been—I feel like I'm stealing—I'm like a kid in the candy store. I've had Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and now Davante Adams. My life is pretty good, I can't complain too much. It's gonna be fun."
In particular, Nacua has been able to pick up more on the intricacies of route running from Adams, who has long been considered a top route-runner in the league.
"Route running," Nacua said. "His ability to change pace while he's moving on the football field, the ability to win against negative leverage, his suddenness at the line of scrimmage, it's fantastic to see. And to be able to see it in person and be lining up right next to him, it makes sure you have all the gas turned on when you're going out there with No. 17."
Nacua is coming off a couple strong seasons to begin his NFL career while Adams joins the Rams off of five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. With Stafford at quarterback as well, this dynamic receiving tandem could certainly be one of the best in the league this year, and help the Rams in their pursuit of another Super Bowl championship.