Puka Nacua Describes Davante Adams Joining Rams as 'Surreal'

The young wideout seems pretty pumped to play with the former New York Jet.

Brigid Kennedy

Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua on Jan. 13, 2025.
Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua on Jan. 13, 2025. / Joseph Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams on Sunday agreed to terms with veteran wide receiver Davante Adams in a two-year, $46 million deal—and fellow L.A. wideout Puka Nacua sounds pretty pumped about it.

Speaking with The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, Nacua described the idea of playing with Adams as "surreal," and said he briefly connected with his 32-year-old counterpart after hearing the news.

"I thought that was pretty sweet," Nacua said of the deal. "I grew up a fan of him and Aaron Rodgers, so being able to watch him and be like, 'Man, I'm lined up next to him' is still kind of surreal. I connected with him over text, I think he's out of the country right now ... we'll see when he gets out here."

News of Adams's arrival comes after the Rams informed star receiver Cooper Kupp in early February that they intend to trade him. Comments from both head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead in the interim then suggested Kupp's return was not impossible ... but in bringing on Adams, the front office has almost certainly sealed Kupp's fate.

