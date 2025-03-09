Rams Signing Davante Adams Had NFL Fans All Making Similar Cooper Kupp Joke
The Los Angeles Rams agreed to sign wide receiver Davante Adams to a two-year, $46 million deal with $26 million guaranteed on Sunday. The deal comes a week after Adams was released by the Jets, and Adams is now set to replace Cooper Kupp in the offense.
The Rams informed Kupp of their plans to trade him earlier this offseason, and in some respects, Adams is a surprising replacement. Adams did want to come to the West Coast, but for the Rams, they have brought in an older receiver on $26 million guaranteed after choosing to part ways with Kupp, who did not want to leave the Rams.
Bringing in Adams after choosing to trade Kupp had many fans making similar jokes.
Though it is somewhat odd to see the Rams turn to Adams as their replacement for Kupp, Adams has dealt with fewer injury issues than Kupp in recent seasons. Kupp has missed time due to injury over each of the last three seasons, while Adams has missed just three games during that span. Adams is also still regularly eclipsing 1,000 yards in a season, which Kupp has not done since his spectacular 2021 season, in part because of the injuries.
In addition, this is not a strong free agency class, so the Rams might have felt Adams was their best option remaining.