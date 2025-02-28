Quinn Ewers Details Funny Conversation With Mike Tomlin During Meeting With Steelers
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers met with a total of seven teams at the NFL scouting combine as of Friday morning, CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala reported, but one of those meetings stood out to him in a funny way: his meeting with Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.
It sounds like Ewers was surprised with how much Tomlin wanted to get to know him as a person along with understanding him as a player. The legendary coach asked about his college major (physical culture and sports) and his GPA (about a 3.4), for example.
"It was great getting to talk to coach Tomlin and just get to know him a little bit, him getting to know me," Ewers told Kinkhabwala. "It was funny, we started talking about my major. ... He wanted to know what it is, kind of what like my final GPA was. ... He just wrote it down in his notebook. You know what they say, 'C's get degrees.'"
Ewers seemed to enjoy his chat with Tomlin, even though the Steelers didn't put his name on the whiteboard.
The Steelers speaking with Ewers is a sign that maybe the team is looking to draft a quarterback in April. They are still figuring out who to re-sign in the quarterback room for the 2025 season between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. So, it's possible a rookie could join a veteran in that room.
Ewers competed at Texas for three seasons before declaring for the NFL Draft. Last season, he completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,472 yards and a career-high 31 touchdowns.