Steelers GM Outlines Team's Plan at Quarterback Ahead of Free Agency
The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback situation is one of the biggest storylines this NFL offseason. For the fourth year in a row, the team is unsure who their starting quarterback will be in 2025.
Steelers owner Art Rooney II made it clear in January that the team only intends on keeping one of their two current quarterbacks—Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. And, both quarterbacks, who will become free agents, have made it known they want to stay in Pittsburgh, especially Wilson who has repeatedly shared how much he wants to remain a Steeler.
So, where is the team at with this decision?
Steelers general manager Omar Khan told reporters on Tuesday that the organization has begun conversations with both Wilson and Fields, and both are interested in returning. Khan said the plan is to sign at least one of the quarterbacks before the start of free agency, which begins on March 12 at 4 p.m. ET. This gives the Steelers just a couple weeks to figure out what to do.
Khan noted that "all options are on the table."
Khan went on to explain how the quarterback the Steelers choose to sign will help determine what other players they draft or sign this offseason.
It sounds like the decision will be made soon.