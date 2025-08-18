Adam Schefter Gives Update on Browns' Negotiations With Rookie RB Amid NFL Investigation
Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was not formally charged after being arrested in Fort Lauderdale last month on charges of touch or strike/battery/domestic violence. The prosecutor decided to not move forward with the case last week.
However, the NFL is still investigating Judkins and the situation. Because of the investigation, the Browns have yet to reach a rookie deal with Judkins. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cleveland and Judkins might not sign a deal until the NFL's investigation concludes. It's unclear what that timeline could look like at this time.
Since Judkins hasn't signed his rookie deal, he has not been allowed to participate in training camp or preseason games with the Browns. He won't be able to play on the field with the team until a deal is reached. He did previously practice with the team during minicamp before the arrest occurred.
Judkins was drafted with the fourth pick of the second round in April. He's coming out of Ohio State, where he won a championship earlier this year.