Adam Schefter Gives Update on Browns' Negotiations With Rookie RB Amid NFL Investigation

He was arrested last month.

Madison Williams

Browns running back Quinshon Judkins hasn't signed his rookie deal yet. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was not formally charged after being arrested in Fort Lauderdale last month on charges of touch or strike/battery/domestic violence. The prosecutor decided to not move forward with the case last week.

However, the NFL is still investigating Judkins and the situation. Because of the investigation, the Browns have yet to reach a rookie deal with Judkins. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cleveland and Judkins might not sign a deal until the NFL's investigation concludes. It's unclear what that timeline could look like at this time.

Since Judkins hasn't signed his rookie deal, he has not been allowed to participate in training camp or preseason games with the Browns. He won't be able to play on the field with the team until a deal is reached. He did previously practice with the team during minicamp before the arrest occurred.

Judkins was drafted with the fourth pick of the second round in April. He's coming out of Ohio State, where he won a championship earlier this year.

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

