Raiders GM Explains What Tom Brady Likes About Team's Sixth-Round QB

A former sixth-round pick himself, Brady thinks Cam Miller has potential.

Liam McKeone

Brady became a minority owner of the Raiders in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders solved their quarterback problem in the short term this offseason by trading for Geno Smith, pairing him yet again with head coach Pete Carroll. But the veteran quarterback is entering his age-34 season and the franchise still has to search for a long-term answer at the position.

The new front office led by rookie GM John Spytek took a stab at doing so in this year's NFL draft, picking North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller in the sixth round. Spytek, of course, enjoys a unique resource at his disposal when it comes to QBs: the mind of Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback in NFL history who became a minority owner of the franchise in 2024.

Speaking to The Athletic, Spytek explained Brady's involvement in the draft process, saying the Raiders would be "fools" not to loop him in when it comes to quarterbacks. Then he revealed what Brady liked about Miller as a pick for Las Vegas.

"He liked the way (Miller) threw it, his technique, throwing from the ground up and his motion," Spytek said to Dan Pompei. "And he thought he had the potential to improve."

Spytek and the Raiders are undoubtedly hoping some of Brady's magic rubs off on Miller as a sixth-round pick himself. But there are no expectations of Miller to start his career; he'll watch and learn from the sideline as Smith, Carroll and No. 6 pick Ashton Jeanty try to lead the Raiders to a resurgent season in 2025.

