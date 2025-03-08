Geno Smith’s Powerful Message to Tom Brady Resurfaces After Raiders Trade for QB
The Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday in a deal that reunited the veteran with head coach Pete Carroll.
Smith was acquired by the Raiders for a third-round pick, with the Seahawks seemingly planning on rebuilding their roster this offseason. The Seahawks apparently made a big offer to try and acquire Raiders defensive star Maxx Crosby prior to the Smith trade, but the Raiders quickly turned them down.
For now, the Raiders have their starting quarterback for 2025 and potentially beyond, as Las Vegas will reportedly sign Smith to a long-term contract extension.
In the wake of the trade, Smith’s inspiring message to Tom Brady has resurfaced on social media. The former Seahawks quarterback paid his respects to the NFL legend after Brady announced his retirement in February 2023:
“I’m not the goat but very grateful to be inspired by and compete against someone I have always admired. The ultimate competitor, fiery leader and all time great WINNER! The reason I wore 12 in high school and college,” Smith wrote on X.
More recently, Smith shared his fired-up reaction to being traded to the Raiders on Friday night:
“God is the GREATEST!! Excited to get to work and WIN. The time is NOW,” Smith wrote.
Brady, a minority owner in the Raiders, likely had some say in the Smith trade and should be pleased with how the deal went down. In the upcoming Smith era, Las Vegas is hoping to bounce back from a pitiful 4-13 campaign and stay afloat in the uber-competitive AFC West next season.