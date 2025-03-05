Raiders to Sign Former Bengals Guard Alex Cappa to Two-Year Contract
Cappa has made 96 career starts over his seven seasons as a professional.
In this story:
The Las Vegas Raiders are signing veteran guard Alex Cappa to a two-year, $11.2 million contract that includes a $5.5 million fully guaranteed signing bonus, his agency AMDG Sports announced on Wednesday.
ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the details of the signing bonus.
Cappa was released by the Bengals after starting all 50 games since joining the franchise in 2022. In total, Cappa has made 96 starts over his seven years as a professional.
The Raiders' offensive line has been in need of help, and Cappa will certainly provide that on the interior at a reasonable price point.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published