SI

Raiders to Sign Former Bengals Guard Alex Cappa to Two-Year Contract

Cappa has made 96 career starts over his seven seasons as a professional.

Mike McDaniel

Alex Cappa is signing with the Raiders after Cincinnati released him last week.
Alex Cappa is signing with the Raiders after Cincinnati released him last week. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing veteran guard Alex Cappa to a two-year, $11.2 million contract that includes a $5.5 million fully guaranteed signing bonus, his agency AMDG Sports announced on Wednesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the details of the signing bonus.

Cappa was released by the Bengals after starting all 50 games since joining the franchise in 2022. In total, Cappa has made 96 starts over his seven years as a professional.

The Raiders' offensive line has been in need of help, and Cappa will certainly provide that on the interior at a reasonable price point.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL