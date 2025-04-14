Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Makes History by Landing College Football Job
Maxx Crosby is ready to get to work for his alma mater.
On Monday, it was announced that Crosby would be taking on a new role as assistant general manager of Eastern Michigan University’s college football program.
Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the move makes Crosby the first active NFL player to take on such a role.
The NIL era has led to some interesting moves of a similar fashion. Stephen Curry is paired up with his old school, helping out Davidson as an assistant general manager. Andrew Luck took on the GM role at Stanford. Even reporters are getting in on the action, with former ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski leaving the newsbreaking business in favor of working at his alma mater St. Bonaventure.
While fundraising and budget management has always been an important part of college football, the NIL era makes a school’s cash on hand an even larger determinant of their potential success, and star-power sure helps fundraising.
With Crosby now on the staff roster at EMU, he’ll look to take the Eagles to new heights.