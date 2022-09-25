Skip to main content

From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room:  A.J. Cole

We spoke with the Las Vegas Raiders punter A.J. Cole from the locker room looking ahead to this weekend's matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders started the 200 NFL season with high expectations. After a disappointing 0-2 start, the 17-game regular season is far from over.

A road trip this weekend may be just what this team needs. I was in the locker room for this exclusive interview with punter A.J. Cole to discuss the state of the team.

You can watch the interview below:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Raiders (0-2) will kickoff next Sunday at 10 a.m. PDT in Nashville, Tenn., against the Tennessee Titans. You can watch the game on FOX.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

In This Article (1)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

Nissan Stadium
Game Day

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans Live Game Updates

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
USATSI_9665149_168390101_lowres
News

Titans OC Downing Gives High Praise For Derek Carr

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19074356_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Titans Aware of Raiders Defense’s Tools

By Hikaru Kudo
USATSI_19075529_168390101_lowres
News

Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Titans

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
Tim Brown Oilers Raiders
Silver & Black

Raiders-Titans/Oilers Have a Memorable History

By Tom LaMarre
Josh McDaniels press 8_8-1
Silver & Black

Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts: Raiders vs. Titans

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Zamir White-1 (2)
Silver & Black

From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: Zamir White

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Lester Cotton Sr-1
Silver & Black

From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: Lester Cotton

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.