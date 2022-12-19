Raiders' Derek Carr Entire Comments Post Win Over Patriots

LAS VEGAS, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the most historical finishes tonight after beating the New England Patriots 30-24 here at Allegiant Stadium.

Now standing at 6-8 on the season, the Raiders' NFL Playoff dreams are still alive. Derek Carr spoke after the contest to break down the win.

You can watch the entire press conference below and read the transcript.

Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr

Q: You've seen a lot of football. I mean, come on, have you seen anything quite like that?

Carr: “If you've been with the Raiders for any amount of time, we've seen our fair share of things happen, right. But I have not seen that one. I'm glad it went our way. I've stood up here and answered some hard questions sometimes, about how I don’t even know how to tell you what happened sometimes. They’re sitting there, trying to run out the clock, trying to go to overtime. They break some tackles, they get down there, and it's hard as a competitor, too; because you're down there now, they start tossing it around, you get it, and it's hard to just sit down on it -- give up on the play. I get that as a competitor. It's tough. That's a tough thing to do, especially if that's not a thing that's talked about, right? You're like, 'Okay, this is what we're doing.' Crazy he threw it back, Chandler [Jones] caught it, and in my brain, I was like, 'Pitch it.' I don't know Chandler's 40 time, but when you stiff arm, and it goes down a little bit. But he made it to the end zone, it was an unbelievable play. And I'm glad we had one go our way that way."

Q: Where were you and what was your vantage point on that final play?

Carr: "I was on the bench. And what's sad with technology is I didn't even watch it in person. I was watching it on the Jumbotron. It's like when Tiger Woods is hitting the shot, and everyone's on their phone, trying to watch it. Just enjoy it. But I was watching the Jumbotron, and honestly when the running back [Rhamondre Stevenson] tossed it to the other player [Jakobi Meyers], I think I even said it; I was like, 'Throw it back, we'll catch it. Throw it and we'll catch it; throw it and we'll catch it.' And he threw it, and I was again, I was watching it up there. And then all of a sudden, I just see Chandler [Jones] put his hands up, and I started yelling at Bo [Hardegree] my quarterback coach. I was like. 'Bo, Bo.' And then he didn't react until he crossed the finish line. So, respect to Bo, but once he did, we went nuts."

Q: Mack Hollins had a few catches and Darren Waller had one on that last drive. Can you take us through that drive with the fourth down reception, all the way to the touchdown?

Carr: "I was very proud of that group. We had a chance, was it four minutes left? We had a chance right there. You want to take a two-minute drive, take the time to score your touchdown, do that. And we didn't. We had a few close plays, whatever the reason, doesn't matter. It was close, didn't happen. So, you're sitting there, and you got to count on the defense to get you the ball back, to have another chance. And they did, and we got it. Ends up being, again, fourth down. And in the huddle before that play, they took a timeout, or it was the two minute – I can't remember what it was. But I remember in the huddle, everyone's like, 'Take a deep breath.' And I just remember Davante [Adams] said, 'Just find a way, just find a way. Everyone do your job, find a way to just do the right thing.' And it takes all 11 guys on offense to do the right thing, or it's not going to look pretty; no matter who it is, what it is, and all that. And our guys did the right thing. Mack makes two huge catches in a row for us right there. We hit Darren on one; hit Josh [Jacobs] on another. But, I mean, it takes everybody doing the right thing. And our guys stepped up in that moment and did it right."

Q: Are you are you holding your breath when they're doing the review on Keelan Cole's touchdown pass?

Carr: "I mean, I was like, 'A Patriot-Raider game ending in a review.' I remember a lot of things. I remember I was in Bakersfield, California it's nighttime and I was watching Charles Woodson strip the ball from Tom Brady. And I don't know how old I was, but I was sitting there with my dad watching the game. I remember my rookie year, we go down on a two-minute drive, we run in the end zone and all sudden there's a flag. The next play, I throw it to my receiver, checking it down, it bounces and Vince Wilfork? picks it. I'm just like, 'Can we please just have one go our way.' And when they showed that one view where you saw his [Keelan Cole’s] cleat hit the grass, and then his foot went down, you're like, 'Oh.' We started going nuts. And then the ref next to us said, ‘Touchdown.’ And we went nuts."

Q: It seemed like everyone was on the edge of their seat when that review came up. I saw you motioning touchdown. Were you telling people that he was in? Or how did you know that was going to be a touchdown?

Carr: “So, like they always tell the coach. If you stand next to the head coach, you get a lot of good information. So, if you ever see a ref standing by the coach, most of the time – I don't know if it is every time. I don't know the rule or anything like that. And I remember, I was talking to the ref actually about the play and he said, ‘That was a heck of a throw, man.’ I was like, ‘Well, I hope it counts.’ And I looked at him and he goes like that (signals touchdown) to Josh [McDaniels]. If they changed it after that, I would have fought somebody.” (laughter)

Q: You guys talk a lot about playing until there's zero seconds left on the clock. What's the message there win you won with no time remaining?

Carr: “I mean, you got to finish. Something you talk about high school kids, finish the drill. They put a line out there, they say run to that line, and finish it means run through the line. Don’t stop before, or at it. It's not cliche. It's just stuff that you're taught like to build your character as a young football player, to build your character as a young man, and you got to get a whole team. That's Josh’s job and the captain's job to do whatever the coach’s message is. One was discipline, can we do it for the whole time? And that right there was great discipline for Chandler [Jones] to not give up on the play or just to stay on the ground or whatever. I didn't even see it, but great discipline to stay alert in that situation. In football, you never know. I always had a coach tell me, the ball is shaped funny, and it bounces a funny way sometimes. And it bounced our way, with Chandler staying disciplined on that play, and he finished the play. And the rest, is what it is.”

Q: There are three games left to play and you're still alive. Does that continue to be the message or a rallying cry to play the play through the finish line here?

Carr: “Yeah, I think we're just every day, honestly, we're trying to do the right thing. We're trying to get all the right guys and everyone on the same page to do the right thing every day. When everybody does the right thing, the results are good. And I'm not talking just a game, I’m talking a play, to do the right thing. It's familiar, we talked about the same thing 12 months ago, but we have to keep playing, and is it guaranteed? No, I mean, a lot of things got to go our way. We got to work really hard and win this week. And so, it starts with my preparation tonight on the Steelers and moving on. We get to enjoy it with my teammates and then as soon as I'm out of here, it's over. And so, I think as long as we keep that focus and stay true to what we believe in as a team and who we are – and I mean, Josh’s message, we believe in it, and we do it – he'll give us the keys to win the next game and hopefully we can keep it going.”

Q: It’s been a minute, but you got a couple of your teammates back in Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller. What was it like to get those guys back in the rotation?

Carr: “It was good, and they obviously as you saw weren't in there every time. They were rotated in and kept fresh. I thought Josh did a great job with that, making sure they were good to go, and you saw them in there when it mattered, and we needed them. We needed them big time. And the guys that filled in for him we're playing a good level, so whenever you have good football players and you have depth, it just helps the overall thing. You don't worry about a guy getting too tired on play. He's been straining for three quarters and all sudden he's tired, now is his time. Whenever you have good players, you can keep rotating them, keep them fresh, and it's a good thing for everybody. So, to have them back was nice and I think everyone likes seeing Darren run down the middle of the field again, with how tall he it, how fast he is, seeing him get in the endzone again. It was good for Raider fans to see him back out there and see Hunter out there and all that. So, it’s good.”

The Raiders return to action on Christmas Eve, on Saturday in Pittsburgh versus the Steelers. That game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. EST/5:15 p.m. PST and can be seen on NFLN.

