Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams Live Game Updates

INGLEWOOD, CA.-The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) are on fire while the Los Angeles Rams (3-9) are not.

While the road is not easy, the Raiders now have the NFL Playoffs back in their vision, and a win in SOFI Stadium (Allegiant South) is mandatory to keep those dreams alive.

The Silver and Black dug a deep hole early in the year but have found their stride, like last season, and look to return late Thursday night with a big win.

Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle. It has to do with sacks and turnovers, for those who don't remember it. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.

Here’s how to watch it:

TV: Amazon Prime streaming service

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. PST / 8:15 p.m. EST

Amazon Prime is the host of Thursday's game. Please check your local TV provider for further information. You can also catch the game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In addition, if you are in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders official app will carry Thursday's game. The Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Thursday's game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

Jason Horowitz replaced Brent Musburger in the booth for play-by-play this season. Horowitz most recently called Army Football games for CBS Sports Network and covered both Westwood One’s NCAA Football and Basketball coverage for the last 13 years. His color analyst is former Raiders All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who is in his third season.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Thursday's game also will be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

