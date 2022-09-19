Skip to main content

From the Locker Room:  Kolton Miller Post Raiders Loss

Immediately following the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Kolton Miller reacted and we have our exclusive interview for you.

LAS VEGAS, Nev.-Immediately following the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Arizona Cardinals, I caught up with the Silver and Black's Kolton Miller in the locker room.

Frustrated and angry at the loss, always the professional, Miller talked about it, and moving forward.

You can watch the entire exclusive interview below:

The Raiders (0-2) will kickoff next Sunday at 10 AM PDT in Nashville, Tennessee against the Titans. You can watch the game on FOX.

