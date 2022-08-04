Hall of Fame Game Live Thread:  Raiders vs. Jaguars

CANTON, Ohio--The Las Vegas Raiders had perhaps the best off-season in all of the NFL. After a tumultuous 2021 campaign, they are ready to turn the page to 2022.

Owner Mark Davis went out and poached Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels from Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Tonight they take on one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL in Trevor Lawrence of and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It is a preseason game so this isn't about winning (they still want that) as it is getting your starters out, if they play at all, and getting large numbers of reps for young players, and guys on the fringe.

Remember the rule of five. If the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle, the game is over. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, that means they are plus one. If they then get four turnovers and give up only one, that means they are plus three. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. Teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games on average.

TV: NBC

Venue: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

Kick-Off: 5:00 PM PDT / 8:00 PM EDT

NBC is the host of this year’s first prime-time preseason game. You can catch Thursday’s game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In the booth will be the new Sunday Night Football crew, with Mike Tirico doing play-by-play, Cris Collingsworth as the color analyst, and Melissa Stark as the sideline reporter.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Today’s preseason game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

Jason Horowitz replaces Brent Musburger in the booth for play-by-play this season. Horowitz most recently called Army football games for CBS Sports Network and was part of Westwood One’s NCAA Football and Basketball coverage for the last 13 years.

Horowitz's color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for a third season.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Thursday’s game also will be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

Westwood One Sports will carry the national radio broadcast, with Scott Graham serving as the play-by-play announcer while James Lofton is the color analyst.

