Instant Reaction:  Las Vegas Raiders Collapse vs. Arizona Cardinals

LAS VEGAS, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders improved to 1-1 on the season by destroying the lowly Arizona Cardinals 0-2.

Here is my three-hot takes instant reaction from the game:

#1 Josh McDaniels went stone-cold killer when he didn't play for halftime, but instead strategically used his timeouts to march his team down the field for the field goal and the 20-0 halftime lead. What I couldn't understand is how his team l was in total command in the first half and collapsed in the second half, and overtime.

#2 Daniel Carlson is just what we thought he was, the best kicker in the NFL. He currently has made 28 consecutive field goals, the longest streak in the NFL.

#3 Patrick Graham going back to last week, the Raiders DC made some serious halftime adjustments that kept the Silver and Black in the game. Today, the Raiders came out on fire and controlled the Cardinals in the first half. His defense was gassed when they were kept on the field by a failing offense, and that had a lot to do with their second-half collapse. Despite the obvious of being tired when the offense couldn't get anything going, he has some young players, that have to grow up.

The Raiders (0-1) will kickoff next Sunday at 10 AM PT in Nashville, Tennessee against the Titans. You can watch the game on FOX.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter