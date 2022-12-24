Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Live Game Updates

Get the latest action with our Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) live game updates thread.

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) and headed to a collision in the cold against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium tonight.

Neither team can afford a loss. The winner keeps their NFL Playoff dreams alive, but the loser's season comes to a crashing end to their post-season dreams.

Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.

Here’s how to watch it:

TV: NFL Network

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. PST / 8:15 p.m. EST

NFL Network is the host of today's game. Please check your local TV provider for further information. You can also catch the game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In addition, if you are in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders official app will carry Saturday's game. The Raiders app is available on iOS and Android devices.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Today's game will air on KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter's flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Today's game also will be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

