Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Live Game Updates

Get the latest action with our Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) live game updates thread.

LAS VEGAS, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are on fire while their AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers are not, and all of that sets the stage for a big game.

In rivalries, records don't matter; this game is about will, fight, and pride.

The Silver and Black dug themselves a deep hole early in the year but have found their stride, like last season, and look to send the Bolts back to LA with a loss.

Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle. It has to do with sacks and turnovers, for those who don't remember it. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.

Here’s how to watch:

TV: CBS

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. PST / 4:25 p.m. EST

CBS is the host of today’s game. Please check your local TV provider for further channel information. You can also catch the game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In addition, if you are in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders official app will carry Sunday’s game. The Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Today’s game will air on KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM; the latter is the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

Jason Horowitz replaced Brent Musburger in the booth for play-by-play this season. His color analyst is former Raiders All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who is in his third season.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Today’s game also will be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

