Raiders BBQed in Kansas City 48-9

The Las Vegas Raiders were BBQed and embarrassed in Kansas City by the Chiefs today 48-9.

The Kansas City Chiefs have taken control of the AFC West once more after a slow start to the season and could be headed for bigger and better things, while the Las Vegas Raiders again appear to be going nowhere after a fast start.

Cornerback Mike Hughes returned a fumble 22 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage in the game, and the Chiefs routed the Raiders for the second time this season, 48-9, on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The Chiefs (9-4), who seem to be headed for their sixth straight division title, have won six consecutive games after beating the Raiders for the 14th time in the last 16 games to take a 70-54-2 lead in the once-competitive series, in which the 39-point margin is the largest since it began in 1960.

The Raiders (6-7), who started the season 3-0 and later were 5-2, lost for the seventh time in nine-game to remain in the AFC West cellar and seem destined to miss the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

The Chiefs, who routed the Raiders, 41-14 earlier this season at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, scored the first 35 points in this one and were in total control all the way. Las Vegas didn't score until Daniel Carlson kicked a 26-yard field goal on the last play of the first half to cut the margin to 35-3, but it only got worse.

Kansas City forced five turnovers by the Raiders and turned four of them into touchdowns.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes riddled the Raiders defense, completing 20-of-24 passes for 258 yards and touchdowns of 23 yards to running back Darrel Williams and one yard to wide receiver Josh Gordon, and didn't throw an interception.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for only 37 yards on ten carries but scored on runs of five and six yards to break the game open in the second quarter.

Running back Derrick Gore capped the scoring for Kansas City on a 51-yard run with 7:19 left in the game one play after defensive end Alex Okafor sacked quarterback Derek Carr and forced a recovered fumble by safety Armani Watts.

Carr completed 33-of-45 passes for 263 yards and a four-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow in the third quarter and threw an interception that tight end Foster Moreau bobbled into the hands of safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Renfrow was Carr's only reliable offensive weapon, catching 14 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown, but he also had a fumble that Mathieu recovered. Running back, Josh Jacobs caught five passes for 46 yards but managed only 24 yards rushing on nine carries, and fumbled the ball away to Hughes for the opening touchdown.

As a final insult, the Raiders were driving toward a meaningless touchdown when Carr hit wide receiver Zay Jones for eight yards, but Hughes forced him to fumble, and safety Juan Thornhill recovered on the Kansas City 11-yard line with 1:52 left in the game.

That was the only turnover the Chiefs did not turn into a touchdown, as they simply ran out the clock on the game and possibly the Raiders' playoff hopes.

The Raiders were without possibly their best players on both sides of the ball. Tight end Darren Waller missed his second straight game because of knee and back injuries sustained in a victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving and linebacker Denzel Perryman, the Silver and Black's leading tackler. Perryman was out due to an ankle injury suffered in a loss to the Washington Football team last Sunday.

Without Perryman, safety Johnathan Abram led the Raiders with ten tackles, linebacker Divine Deablo had nine, and defensive end Maxx Crosby made five.

Next up for the Raiders are the Cleveland Browns on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, where Las Vegas will try to climb back to .500 and keep their fading postseason hopes alive.

