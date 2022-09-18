Live Updates:  Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals

LAS VEGAS, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) host the Arizona Cardinals here at Allegiant Stadium today.

Both teams need a win, but for the Raiders, with expectations of a special season, this is an early must-win.

Remember the rule of five. If the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle, the game is over. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, that means they are plus one. If they then get four turnovers and give up only one, that means they are plus three. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. Teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games on average.

In another additional way to enhance the game experience for you our reader, when you CLICK THIS LINK, you can view LIVE GAME ANALYTICS getting the latest instant information.

Here is how to watch, and listen:

TV: CBS

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Kick-Off: 1:25 PM PDT / 4:25 PM EDT

CBS is the host of today’s game. Please check your local TV provider for further channel information. You can also catch today's game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry today’s game. The Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Today’s game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

Jason Horowitz is in the booth for play-by-play this season. Horowitz most recently called games for CBS Sports Network and handled Westwood One’s NCAA Football and Basketball coverage for the last 13 years. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for a third season.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Today’s game will also be available to listen live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

