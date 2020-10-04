SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Buffalo Bills

Hikaru Kudo

Happy game day Raider fans!

The Raiders (2-1) are back home today as they host the Buffalo Bills (3-0).

TV: CBS

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Kick-Off: 1:25 p.m. PDT/4:25 p.m. EDT

Today’s game will be broadcast on CBS. KLAS-TV (8 News Now) is the local CBS provider in Las Vegas. Please check your local listings and cable provider for channel details.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry today’s game. The Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

In Buffalo, New York, WIVB-TV is the local TV provider for today’s game. Please check your local listing and cable provider for specific channel details.

For that located out-of-market, NFL Sunday Ticket by DirecTV is the best option to watch the game. Monthly and regular-season passes are available on their website.

Radio: Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

This season, Raider Nation Radio 920 AM has taken over as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games. KOMP 92.3 The Rock will also carry the game simultaneously on their airwaves.

Brent Musburger is in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Today’s game will also be available to listen live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven will also be running a game thread throughout today’s game. Stay tuned right here for the latest updates on the Raiders vs Bills.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Keys to a Las Vegas Raiders Win Over the Buffalo Bills

For the Las Vegas Raiders (2-1) to exit Allegiant Stadium today with a win over the Buffalo Bills, here are the major keys.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

Keys, Predictions for Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills

The time for the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills to play is here, and with that as well is predictions and keys to the game

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills Game Thread

This is the official Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven game thread for Las Vegas Raiders versus the Buffalo Bills.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Nelson Agholor, Zay Jones Lead Las Vegas Raiders Attack

With injuries to rookies Bryan Edwards and Henry Ruggs, veterans Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones lead the Las Vegas Raiders aerial attack.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Buttciuss

Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders vs Buffalo Bills Predictions

Sports Illustrated Raider Maven's writer Hikaru Kudo makes his predictions for the Week 4 matchup between the Raiders and Bills.

Hikaru Kudo

by

tangent

Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Addresses Maskless Players

Derek Carr and Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders discuss video of players going maskless against NFL/NFLPA protocols.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

It’s Not All Bad for the Raiders Defense

Although the Raiders defense struggled against the Patriots on Sunday, there are still some positives plays the defense made.

Hikaru Kudo

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XV

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Final Injury Repor Las Vegas Raiders Versus Buffalo Bills

The final injury reports are in and we know who's likely to play and who might not for Sunday's Raiders and Bills tilt

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Marcus Mariota Returns to the Las Vegas Raiders

With a plethora of injuries, the Las Vegas Raiders saw backup quarterback Marcus Mariota return to the active roster.

Jairo Alvarado