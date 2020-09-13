Game Thread:  Las Vegas Raiders vs. Carolina Panthers

The Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) kickoff the 2020 season today, entering the Carolina Panthers' lair looking to open with an east coast win on the road.

The casinos have this game as a Raiders win. To be laying points when you are a west coast team going to the east coast is a big deal. The Raiders can, and I believe, will send a major statement with a road win today.

Here are several critical points to this game:

· How does the rookie tandem of receivers in Bryan Edwards and Henry Ruggs perform under the NFL's bright lights as rookies?

· How far has Josh Jacobs come in catching the ball out of the backfield?

· How does the revamped Las Vegas Raiders come together with a fresh new mix of veterans and young players?

· How does the Raider adjust to an empty stadium? Most of the players from both teams haven't played a real game with no fans?

· How can I see or listen to the game?

TV: CBS

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Kick-Off: 10:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. EDT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven publisher Hondo Carpenter and Hikaru Kudo will keep you updated with the latest analysis, highlights, and plenty more in this official game thread.

Please keep refreshing the page and make sure you comment below. Our long wait is over. Are you ready for some football?

