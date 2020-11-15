SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos

Hikaru Kudo

Happy game day Raider fans!

The Raiders (5-3) are back home today, hosting their rival, the Broncos (3-5).

TV: CBS

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Kick-Off: 1:05 PM PST/4:05 PM EST

CBS is the host of today’s game. 8 News Now (KLAS-TV) is the local TV provider in Las Vegas. Please check your local listings and cable provider for channel details.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry today’s game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

In Denver, CBS Denver (KCNC-TV) is the local TV provider for today’s game. Please check your local listing and cable provider for specific channel details.

For that located out-of-market, NFL Sunday Ticket by DirecTV is the best option to watch the game. Monthly and regular-season passes are available on their website.

Radio: Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

This season, Raider Nation Radio 920 AM has taken over as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games. KOMP 92.3 The Rock will also carry the game simultaneously on their airwaves.

Brent Musburger is in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Today’s game will also be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven will also be running a game thread throughout today’s game. Stay tuned right here for the latest updates on the Raiders vs Broncos.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Black Hole: Go Inside the Las Vegas Raiders VI

In our weekly Black Hole article discussing the good, the bad, and the ugly with the Las Vegas Raiders we take you inside the Silver and Black.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Week 10 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos

Sports Illustrated Raider Maven writer Hikaru Kudo gives his predictions between the Raiders and Broncos.

Hikaru Kudo

by

DuffyCarpenter1

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions Week X

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven answers your Las Vegas Raiders questions and emails.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Las Vegas Raiders Cory Littleton on COVID-19 List

The Las Vegas Raiders have placed starting linebacker Cory Littleton on the COVID-19 list.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

X-Factors: Las Vegas Raiders vs, Denver Broncos

These are a couple of players who could make the difference for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Thread

Join us in the official Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven game thread for the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Former Broncos RB Devontae Booker: “It’s Just Another Game”

For former Broncos running back Devontae Booker, Sunday won't be anything special. It's just another game day for him.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

Las Vegas Raiders Defense Still Has Improving To Do

As the Raiders approach the middle of the regular season, one thing is clear: their defense still has a lot of work to do.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

Las Vegas Raiders Secret Weapon? Big Dogs

Despite every possible thing working against them in 2020, the versatile Las Vegas Raiders offensive line has emerged as a strength.

Tom LaMarre

Previewing the Denver Broncos Defense

The Denver Broncos defense has several talented players but hasn't matched the level of play from years past

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

NewRaiderFan