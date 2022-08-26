Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots Live Game Thread

LAS VEGAS, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders will end a week of joint practices this week with the New England Patriots by playing their final preseason game of the 2022 campaign.

New Silver and Black coach Josh McDaniels is taking on his mentor, and the man many consider the greatest coach in the history of the National Football League.

Remember the rule of five. If the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle, the game is over. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, that means they are plus one. If they then get four turnovers and give up only one, that means they are plus three. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. Teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games on average.

Here is how to watch, and listen:

TV: FOX5 Las Vegas

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Kick-Off: 5:15 PM PDT / 8:15 PM EDT

FOX5 Las Vegas will be locally producing tomorrow’s preseason matchup. You can catch Friday’s game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In the booth will be Beth Mowins on Play-by-Play with Matt Millen and Rich Gannon as Color Commentators.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Friday’s preseason game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

Jason Horowitz replaces Brent Musburger in the booth for play-by-play beginning this season. Horowitz most recently called Army Football games for CBS Sports Network and covered both Westwood One’s NCAA Football and Basketball coverage for the past 13 years. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for the third season running.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Today’s game will also be available to listen live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

