Game Thread:  Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

Henderson, Nev. --The Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) head on the road again today to take on the New England Patriots (1-0) in what should be an excellent ball game.

With the high-profile loss of Tom Brady, many counted the Patriots out. But with Bill Belichick at the helm, the Raiders have gone from Brady to Cam Newton and kept ongoing.

What remains is a well-coached Patriots team that has adapted to the new quarterback's skill set, and a commitment to minimize mistakes.

The Raiders have a lot of reasons to be optimistic. In year three of the Jon Gruden process, they are making massive strides on both sides of the ball. Young players are growing and the organization is clearly moving forward. But that doesn't mean this is a cakewalk. There are multiple reasons for concern.

Heading on the road for a west coast team, to the east coast for what is essentially for the Riders a 10 AM game is very difficult. When you add to it the injuries, things are not lining up for an easy contest.

And for the record, it was a fumble.

