Instant Analysis:  Las Vegas Raiders Over New Orleans Saints

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders improved to 2-0 on the season with a 34-24 win over the New Orleans Saints.

In our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven prediction article, we stressed key points. As if reading our story, the Raiders Coach Jon Gruden executed all of those things in a master fashion.

Time of Possession

In my prediction piece, I wrote that the Raiders needed to win the time of possession by at least 35-25. They did better than that. They took it 23:42-36:18.

Derek Carr Stole the Show

Derek Carr went head-to-head with future Hall of Famer Drew Brees and made him look bad. Carr was magnificent in both the stats and in areas you can't see. Down three starting offensive linemen, he meticulously led the Silver and Black. On the night, he was 28-of-38 for 282 yards. He threw for three touchdowns and had zero interceptions. His quarterback rating was a fantastic 120.7.

But as Gruden said moments ago: "It is a short week, so now on to New England."

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the New England Patriots next Sunday?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: (Not Available)

MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

So exciting! What an awesome win for the first game at Allegiant!!!

