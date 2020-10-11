Turnovers Critical For Las Vegas Raiders Upset Win Today

The Raiders winning formula might not be their offensive weapons, but the turnover difference. And if they plan on making some noise on Sunday, winning the turnover battle is a must.

As we look ahead to today's matchup in Arrowhead, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is looking to pick up his first win against the Chiefs in his return as the Raiders head coach.

Since taking control of the helm in 2018, the Raiders have lost the turnover battle and all four meetings against the Chiefs.

Against the Chiefs, they have been horrible, as Coach Gruden said, "It's almost embarrassing."

Under Gruden, the Raiders have turned the ball over 12 times while only forcing three turnovers in the last four meetings against the Chiefs.

In 2019, the Raiders were a negative four in the turnover difference. Losing one fumble and throwing four interceptions, while only forcing one fumble.

In their first meeting in Oakland, the Raiders had a negative turnover ratio.

Derek Carr threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Meanwhile, the Raiders defense forced a fumble recovery. The Raiders would lose that game, 28-10.

In the second meeting in Arrowhead, they finished the afternoon negative three on the turnover difference. The offense threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. The Raiders did not manage to create a turnover and would lose the game 40-9.

In 2018, the turnover differential was worse with a negative five ratio. Throwing two interceptions and losing five fumbles while the defense forced two turnovers, one interception, and one fumble.

In the first meeting, Carr recorded no interceptions, but the team lost three fumbles. The Raiders defense would force a fumble, but it wasn't enough as the Raiders lost that game 40-33.

In the second meeting in Arrowhead, the Raiders lost the turnover battle once again. The Raiders threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles. Patrick Mahomes threw an interception but would lead the Chiefs to a 35-3 win against the Raiders.

The last win the Raiders have against the Chiefs was in their first meeting of the 2017 season in Oakland, 31-30. The Raiders had no turnovers. Alex Smith was the Chiefs quarterback, and Jack Del Rio was the Raiders head coach.

This season, against the Panthers and Saints, broke even on the turnover differential and won both games.

In the two games against the Patriots and Bills, they were negative on the differential and lost both games.

The turnovers this season have come on fumbles lost, six, one by Josh Jacobs, one by Darren Waller, and four by Carr.

On a good note, Carr has thrown for eight touchdowns with no interceptions.

If he continues that streak and doesn't fumble the ball and the defense creates turnovers, the Raiders have a chance to win Sunday's game.

It might seem like a lot, but the winning formula and only chance of winning against the Chiefs might be by winning the turnover battle by the record and stats.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs on today?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: Las Vegas Raiders +11.5

