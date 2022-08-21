Raiders Rookie Running Backs Continue to Shine

The Las Vegas Raiders are 3-0 during the preseason, and for the most part, it’s been the running game that has helped the Raiders close out their opponents.

That was the case this Saturday, as the Raiders played and won their third preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

This weekend, it was the running game that helped seal another win.

Although the Dolphins 344 yards outgained the Raiders 289 in total offense, it was the Raiders run attack that helped seal the win for the Raiders.

“We wanted to come out with a lot of energy and get some early momentum with the first drive on offense, and we did that with the help of a fourth down conversion, and we got ahead early,” Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels said.

“Then, we also wanted to put an emphasis on being tough on the ball this week and our defense did that. We were active and took the ball away a couple of times. We had some momentum early and were able to control the game somewhat for a while.”

The Raiders rushed for 144 yards while holding the Dolphins to 37, all in thanks to the running back committee.

From the beginning of the game, the Raiders running backs were able to pound the rock effectively, especially their two rookies.

Zamir White scored from two yards out to give the Silver and Black a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

Brittain Brown, who led the Raiders with 70 yards on nine carries, broke off a 36-yard run shortly after the Dolphins missed the potential game winning field goal.

While the offensive line continues to struggle in the passing game, the running backs have helped slash some of the worries.

Josh Jacobs opened the Hall of Fame game showcasing he hasn’t missed a beat.

The Silver and Black currently have seven backs on the roster, and none of them have made it easy for the Raiders coaching staff.

They’ll have at least five more roster cuts come this Tuesday, when teams will be asked to trim down their roster to the 80-player limit by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The Raiders will wrap up the preseason next Friday at 5:25 p.m. (PDT) when they host the New England Patriots, McDaniels’ former team, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

