Raiders Offensive Players Making a Statement to Make Team

The Las Vegas Raiders offense took advantage of a New England Patriots poor defensive performance and closed out the preseason with a 23-6 win.

In their final preseason game, the Raiders offense stormed through the Patriots defense, just as they did during joint practice last week.

A few players on the offensive side of the ball made a big enough statement to make the main roster.

Wide receiver Isaiah Zuber not only caught a ball for seven yards, but had a crucial interception on the defensive side of the ball.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said Zuber was ready to play defensively after meeting with him a day before the game.

“We kind of got short there in the secondary towards the end,” McDaniels said.

“We had a couple guys cramping I think it was. We mentioned something to Isaiah [Zuber] yesterday about it. We walked through a few things for him to be able to help us in case that situation came up. It did. He was ready to go and he made a great play.

His roles expanded a bit longer when he played defense for a few series.

He was also taking part in kickoff returns towards the end of the game.

“And that’s a great example of what our team has become: unselfish, willing to do whatever is asked of them,” added McDaniels.

Wide receiver Tyron Johnson has been silently making big plays, on Friday, he had one big catch for 45 yards.

All it takes is one play to set the offense for points, and week after week, Johnson has done that.

Another consistent player on offense trying to make the team is DJ Turner. Against the Patriots, he caught one pass for 14 yards.

But over the last few weeks, he has out practiced and out played many players who were projected to make the main roster.

If the Raiders plan on having four of five receivers, Turner’s name should be up there.

Lastly but not least, Raiders running back Brittain Brown has carried the ball the most during the preseason.

The Raiders seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has punched the ball in and closed out the game.

The release of Kenyan Drake has given Brown a chance to make the team.

As the preseason comes to a close, the next biggest step for these players is making the 53-man roster.

The Raiders will have to determine who will be making the 53-players on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. ET., when all teams are required to trim their rosters from 80 players, down to 53.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews