Raiders vs. Chargers Live Game Thread

The Las Vegas Raiders are back in the friendly confines of Allegiant Stadium today to face the Los Angeles Chargers, and we present this live game thread.

Las Vegas, NV.--The Las Vegas Chargers have a very simple formula to make the 2022 NFL Playoffs: win and you are in.

If the Raiders take down the Chargers, they will punch their ticket to the post-season.

"All I know is we're really excited about our opportunity in front of us on Sunday night, and we're going to look to put our best foot forward and look to put a product on the field that all the Raider Nation can be proud of,” Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said.

"It's exciting. It's against a division team, all of those things, but nothing changes,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said.

“I always say if you've got to change something in your preparation, I don't think you're preparing the right way. So, I'll be excited. I know our crowd will be excited. Our team's ready to go. It'll be fun.”

Added defensive end Maxx Crosby: "It's going to be a play at a time mentality from start to finish. Everything matters. We've got to play clean, good football. Everyone's going to be out there. ... It's going to be so much fun.

“We look forward to it, we don't want to overthink anything or try to be Superman out there. We just want to do our job and focus on what we've got to get done."

Remember the rule of five. If the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle, the game is over. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give -up two, that means they are plus one. If they then get four turnovers and give up only one, that means they are plus three. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. Teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games on average.

Here’s how to watch:

TV: NBC

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Kick-Off: 5:20 PM PST / 8:20 PM ET

NBC is the host of Today’s primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football. You can catch Sunday’s game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry Sunday night’s game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Today’s game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

Brent Musburger is back in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for the second season running.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Today’s game will also be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter