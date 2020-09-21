Game Thread:  Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) open Allegiant Stadium today, entertaining the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

The casinos have this game as a Raiders loss. The "experts" are saying that the Saints are sitting at -5.5.

Here are several critical points to this game courtesy of Raider Maven writer Darin Baydoun:

1. Nelson Agholor

The former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver caught quarterback Derek Carr’s only touchdown pass last Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. With Henry Ruggs III a non-participant at practice on Thursday due to a knee injury, the depth of the Raiders receiving core could be tested early this season.

Even if Ruggs plays, he could be used more as a decoy due to the injury. It would mean that Agholor gets a significant opportunity on a big stage. If he can step up, it would mean a big difference against a game Saints defense.

2. Clelin Ferrell

It might seem strong to call a former fourth overall pick an X-factor, but Ferrell so far in his young career has struggled with consistency.

Ferrell made a big impact last week in being on the game-saving 4th- and-1 tackle at the end of the game against Carolina, and for the Raiders defense to succeed against the Saints, they will need players like him to put pressure on quarterback Drew Brees.

The Raiders likely can’t afford to only have one sack in a game against one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. They’ll need pressure, and if Ferrell can bring that along with his other linemates, the Raiders defense should be able to hang in this game.

3. Nicholas Morrow

With starting linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski not expected to be healthy for the game on Monday, it probably will fall to backup Nicholas Morrow.

Morrow hasn’t missed a game for the Raiders over the first three years of his career and based on the number of snaps (46) he played in Week 1 against the Panthers, it looks like he’d be the next man up to fill the middle next to Cory Littleton.

How to watch or listen to the big game?

TV: ESPN 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: Saints -5.5

