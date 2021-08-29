Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers Live Game Thread

We welcome you to Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven official game thread for the Las Vegas Raiders versus the San Francisco 49ers.

The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-0 in the preseason, are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers back in California.

Radio: Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

This season, Raider Nation Radio 920 AM has taken over as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games. KOMP 92.3 The Rock will also carry the game simultaneously on their airwaves.

Brent Musburger is in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy.

Today’s game will also be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

While we do not expect most, if not nearly all starters will not be playing, but that isn't a reason to ignore this game. There are approximately three to five roster positions left, with just days until the roster must be cut down to the 53-man limit.

