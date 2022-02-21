Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Brandon Smith, Penn State

The Las Vegas Raiders could potentially draft a linebacker from the prestigious pipeline of Penn State’s Linebacker “U” in Brandon Smith..

Penn State has built a reputation of producing quality linebackers into the NFL and next in line is Brandon Smith.

The former five-star recruit decided to attend the prestigious “Linebacker U” for an opportunity to one day play in the NFL.

Smith’s career in the NFL will start in this year’s draft, and teams such as the Las Vegas Raiders will be in line for his services.

“The Penn State linebacker closes downhill at a very high speed and is a big hitter when the opportunity presents itself. He also has flashed when taking on blockers thanks to his length, leverage and strength. Additionally, Smith has impressive potential in coverage. He has the tools to cover tight ends or running backs in man coverage. In zone coverage, Smith has exhibited sufficient spatial awareness and route recognition while reading the quarterback,” NFL Draft Bible noted.

Smith’s size and athleticism are exactly what NFL scouts are looking for in a linebacker.

At 6-foot-4 and 241 pounds, Smith displayed he is a strong finisher with the ability to close out ball carriers and blitz when needed. The Nittany Lion recorded a total of 81 tackles (45 solos), nine tackles for losses, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

“He is also a fairly fluid mover in space which enables him to click and close quickly. As a pass rusher, Smith has excellent speed and adequate bend. While the third-year linebacker is still developing, Penn State coaches have spoken highly of his traits and work ethic. Smith has the potential to develop into an NFL starter,” NFL Draft Bible added.

There are a few flaws in his technique that he will need to develop if he plans to play at the next level, all of which can be corrected by a good coach.

Smith's actively aggressive play-style led him to have bad technique on the field. He often found himself out of position, stayed blocked for too long and also missed a lot of tackles early in his career, but he vastly improved last season.

The coaching staff at Penn State moved him from the SAM to the WILL linebacker position, where he excelled.

Smith is a linebacker who has the size and speed a coach looks for in a linebacker and has some of the intangibles that a good coach can polish and turn him into a really good linebacker in the league for years to come.

The Raiders can potentially draft Smith between the third and fourth rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, and if they do, they might just get a diamond in the rough.

