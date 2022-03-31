Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Bryan Cook, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcat Bryan Cook can be the enforcer the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to add to their secondary via the 2022 NFL Draft.

As we approach the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to add quality depth in the middle rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati’s safety Bryan Cook is a prospect who is being overshadowed by the talent in the Bearcats' secondary.

“Skilled enforcer with the size, toughness and instincts to put his stamp on the game in a variety of ways. Cook plays with the confidence and consistency of a pro safety and loves to run and hit. His blend of football intelligence, athleticism and physicality makes him an ideal fit for matchup-oriented defenses looking for versatile back-end chameleons. He can be used as an add-on run defender, match up on "F" tight ends or play on the back-end. Cook needs to answer questions about his speed and play with focus and leverage as an open-field tackler, but he's reliable and talented. He could become a good starter early in his career,” Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network said.

At 6-1, 207 pounds, Cook has the prototypical size and talent of a first-rounder but the inconsistency of a late-rounder in his tackling and motor.

Cook played his first two seasons at Howard before transferring to Cincinnati. He would sit out the 2019 season, but as soon as he was eligible to get on the field he made an impact for the Bearcats.

In his senior season, he totaled 96 tackles (57 solos), including five tackles for losses, one sack, two interceptions, and nine pass breakups, and earned an All-AAC First Team selection.

Cook was a key member of the Bearcats' ball-hawking defense that had Cincinnati rank No. 1 in the country in pass efficiency defense (103.36), No. 2 in passing yards allowed (169.2), No. 3 in interceptions (19), and No. 4 in opponent completion percentage (54.0).

Cook has what it takes to become a starter in the NFL, it just needs a good team for him to break out. As for the Raiders, Cook can be a high reward selection if available in the third round.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter