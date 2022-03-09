Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Bubba Bolden, Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricane Bubba Bolden can make an impact when the Las Vegas Raiders move to sub-dime packages and are looking for help in the NFL Draft.

Miami Hurricane Bubba Bolden stormed through many weather seasons to get where he is today.

After playing through a shoulder injury, Bolden, like many other Canes, would go down because of a season-ending injury last season.

At the time, Bolden finished his final season in Miami leading the Hurricane defenders with 42 tackles (26 solos), 3.5 tackles for losses, one sack, and two pass deflections.

“Long safety who is deployed in deep zones with half field and single high as well as the occasional off man alignment over the slot. Bolden possesses very good hip fluidity in space which is impressive for a player of his size. His great lateral agility allows him to cut off routes. Bolden recovers quickly after getting beat, speaking to his agility. In two high, he has very good eyes, reading inside out reliably. Playing instinctually, his trigger is very quick allowing him to be a playmaker breaking on routes from depth. Bolden fills without hesitation and attempts to punch the ball out from ball carriers. His size and athleticism allow him to match up with tight ends in man. He communicates pre and post-snap, displaying good leadership,” NFL Draft Bible noted.

Many would consider Bolden to have the frame of an NFL cornerback, but at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, he demonstrated why he plays safety over the corner.

While he shows inconsistency as a tackler, he has the vision, range, hitting ability and ball skills teams want from a free safety in the pass-heavy NFL.

In 2020, Bolden was named a semifinalist for Jim Thorpe Award and earned All-ACC second-team honors.

Before transferring to Miami, Bolden ran into trouble with the University of Southern California law, resulting in him withdrawing from school and then transferring to Miami.

Bolden joined a Miami program looking for a chance to redeem himself and resurrect his college career.

The Miami product never gave up, he played every down as if it was his last. His high motor was infectious in that Hurricane roster and even when he battled through injuries, he put it all on the field.

The NFL Combine was a great opportunity to show all teams, including the Raiders that he belongs with the rest of the top prospects.

At the combine, Bolden clocked at 4.47 in the 40-yard dash, showing that he has the elite speed needed at the next level.

While the Raiders spoke to him during the combine, he displayed well during drills and may have elevated his draft stock, but his injury-driven career and lack of sure tackling have set him back onto day three of the draft.

The Las Vegas native can return home and play for his hometown team if available in the later rounds of the draft and come into a Raiders team ready to contribute on sub-packages until he develops into a quality NFL safety.

