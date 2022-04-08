Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Cameron Goode, Cal Bears

Cal Bear Cameron Goode hopes his impressive Pro Day can have the Las Vegas Raiders call his name on draft day.

Cal Bear Cameron Goode showed up to his Pro Day looking to impress all 32 teams including the Las Vegas Raiders.

California outside linebacker is considered one of the most overlooked defenders in this year’s draft class after not being invited to the NFL Combine.

“Goode started the day with a 39-inch vertical jump that would have been seventh best among linebackers at the Combine. He later added a 4.58 40-yard dash (would have been 12th at Combine), 6.91 in the 3-cone drill (T-1st), and 4.29 20-yard shuttle (4th),” noted PAC-12 Media.

Goode started in 37 games for the Golden Bears in his career. He recorded 171 career tackles, 36.5 for losses, 21.5 sacks, two interceptions returned for touchdowns, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 13 quarterback hurries.

In 2021, Goode was named to the second-team All-Pac-12, after recording 45 total tackles (29 solos), 8.5 tackles for losses, and seven sacks.

Goode was on a mission to make the biggest impression at Cal’s Pro Day, and he might have gotten the attention of a few teams.

The 6-4, 240-pound linebacker is looking to contribute at the next level after having had a highly productive career at Cal.

He's a well-rounded outside linebacker who primarily lined up at a 3-4 base defense.

Goode is not a great pass-rush technician and appeared to get agitated with blockers' hands, but he brings a good pass-rush ability coming from the outside and the versatility to play off the ball.

With great game-speed shooting off the line of scrimmage, and the ability to pull back into zone coverage, he would often surprise players with his speed-to-power conversion.

Goode's draft stock might have him being selected in the later rounds because of the uncertainty regarding his size and skill-set fitting a defensive NFL position.

The Raiders might continue to overhaul their entire defensive depth with a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft, and Goode can be a good developmental prospect with that selection.

