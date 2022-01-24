Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Cincinnati Bearcats Coby Bryant

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to the NFL Draft and the Jim Thorpe award winner for the second straight year Cincinnati Coby Bryant could be a great fit.

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted last year’s Jim Thorpe award winner, safety Tre'von Moehrig, in the second round, and what a reward he has been.

In this year’s draft, the Silver and Black have a chance to go back-to-back with the Jim Thorpe award winner between the second and third round.

The Jim Thorpe Award is awarded to the best defensive back in the nation and this year’s recipient was Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant.

Bryant was one-half of a pair of shutdown cornerbacks in Cincinnati that helped lead the Bearcats to the college football playoffs.

He is also considered to be one of the smartest players in college, Bryant used technique and skill to beat out opposing receivers.

“Coby Bryant plays cornerback like a wide receiver and possesses scheme diverse traits plus fluid athletic ability which make him an intriguing prospect. He’s mostly asked to play Zone Coverage in the Bearcats' defense and is proficient in off-Cover Two, Four and Six. While in flat zones or deep thirds and quarters, Bryant has hawk eyes towards the QB and reads the number 1 and 2 wide receiver to his side very well,” said Sports Illustrated’s Draft Bible on Bryant’s ability to play multiple schemes against the top wide receivers.

The 6-foot-1, 198-pound cornerback received plenty of targets after teams were shying away from teammate Ahmad Gardner, who is projected to be the first cornerback taken off the board.

Bryant finished the season with 45 total tackles (35 solo), 1.5 tackles for losses, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles.

The Raiders need help at cornerback and depending on how the draft goes, there are plenty of defensive backs available outside the first round.

Bryant can be a great addition to a Raiders secondary that currently needs help.

