Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcat Darrian Beavers is a bigger-bodied linebacker that can help the Las Vegas Raiders match up against tight ends and bigger backs.

The success of the defense helped the Cincinnati Bearcats make a run to the College Football Playoffs, and players such as Darrian Beavers are now looking to replicate that success in the NFL.

In this year's NFL Draft, Beavers is a true SAM (strong side) linebacker. The 6-foot-4, 252-pound linebacker has the size and covering skills that can help teams such as the Las Vegas Raiders matchup against tight ends and bigger backs.

“After spending two years at Connecticut, Darrian Beavers transferred to the Cincinnati Bearcats. The linebacker is a bigger-bodied, lengthy player at the second level of the defense who can also provide some versatility. He shows good intelligence throughout his game, especially in coverage, getting good depth on his drops into zones and being able to read the quarterback’s eyes. He lacks the athleticism and foot speed to have a huge impact at the next level,” noted NFL Draft Bible.

Beavers made sure to impress scouts with his athleticism. While he did not run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, he did record the fastest 20-yard shuttle among linebackers at 4.28.

The former Bearcat may need to polish his tackling skills in open space but has shown that he rarely misses tackles as a run defender.

Last season, Beavers finished fifth in the AAC with 102 tackles, added 11.5 tackles for a loss, five sacks, an interception, two pass breakups, two fumbles forced, and two more recoveries.



His productivity adds to a stellar career in Cincinnati where he played in 38 games, totaling 195 tackles, 20.5 TFLs, and seven sacks.

In 2021, Beavers was a Dick Butkus Award finalist and was named first-team All-AAC.

Beavers is more than just a SAM linebacker, he’s shown he can also play the MIKE linebacker position and has the ability to be a rusher on passing downs.

There’s no denying the Raiders will be looking to replace Cory Littleton at linebacker, and with Beavers creeping up the draft boards, the Silver and Black are in the spot of drafting a linebacker that contends with bigger offensive playmakers.

