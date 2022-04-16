Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin Badgers

Last season, Jack Sanborn was a major contributor to the Wisconsin Badgers' top defense and could fit the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Draft

Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn was part of the dynamic “Death Row” unit that helped the Badgers to the top total defense in the nation.

Sanborn might not be the most athletic linebacker in this year’s NFL Draft, but he’s an all-around linebacker that can help the Las Vegas Raiders' defense.

“Old-school linebacker whose instincts, processing and discipline put him near the ball on runs between the tackles and also shows good stack+shed technique impose his physicality on offenses. Will likely be a two-down MIKE or SAM due to inferior athleticism and poor spatial awareness in zone and man coverage. Has a chance to be a solid backup due to his nose for the ball but will need to be a consistent special teams stud to earn a long career in the NFL,” NFL Draft Bible noted.

The 6-2, 236-pound linebacker was named first-team All-Big Ten after a stellar season in 2021, where he recorded 91 total tackles (45 solos), 16 tackles for losses, five sacks, and four quarterback hits.

“Average inside linebacker between the tackles and much more limited when the play flows out into space. Sanborn lacks the length and athleticism desired of an NFL linebacker, but he's technically sound and in his element as a face-up tackler when the action flows downhill at him. He's tough and plays with good recognition of run-scheme design to help him play faster, but he's unlikely to out-muscle or out-athlete NFL competition. Sanborn has the potential to land a backup role at inside linebacker,” NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein said.

Sanborn’s biggest concern is not his size, but his coverage skills. Having not been tested in coverage, especially in man coverage, he’s not likely to be the one matching up against tight ends.

Pro Football Focus has Sanborn as one of the highest graded linebackers with an 85.4 pass-rush grade, 84.8 run defense, and overall defensive grade of 88.8, but he graded poorly on coverage (64.1).

Sanborn has a future in the NFL, with experience in multiple assignments and excelling against the run, and rushing the passer, so the Raiders will value his skills and technique over his athleticism.

