Raiders 2022 Preseason Preview: Jacksonville Jaguars Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to preview their new-look offense during the Hall of Fame game.

The Las Vegas Raiders will officially kick off the beginning of the preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Canton, Ohio in just a little over a month.

The highly anticipated Raiders offense looks to exhibit their first run during the Hall of Fame game under new head coach Josh McDaniels.

With an extra preseason game under their schedule, the Raiders will be looking to take advantage of the extra reps against a team that is currently starting fresh across the entire defensive side of the ball.

“Newness on defense. New coordinator, new assistant coaches, new free-agent starters at each level of the defense, new high draft picks that will make an early impact. That's a lot of new in one year, but it's so new that not many of the newcomers lived through the issues of the last couple seasons and can build the defense as their own. "Worry" is a strong word, but maybe it's just that the unfamiliarity is a little uncomfortable,” said J.P. Shadrick, Jaguars.com reporter/editor.

The Jaguars went on an absolute shopping spree this offseason after just winning three games during the 2021 season.

They spent a total of $267 million on free-agency, spending nearly $100 million more than any other team and drafting three defensive studs within the first 70 selections, including two first-rounders.

The depth of the Raiders running back group and offensive line will be the showcase this preseason.

A stacked running back group will have a chance to show if there really is an alpha or it will be running together as a pack.

The biggest question mark is the Raiders offensive line, which has received most of the teams’ center of concern.

This is an opportunity for the Raiders to rotate and cement its players against a young and inexperienced defensive front.

Raiders’ offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood can be the one to benefit the most this preseason.

After having a great minicamp this offseason, he looks to bounce back from that atrocious rookie year.

He will be looking to face off against the Jags first overall pick Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd.

With training camps taking place later this month, players like Leatherwood will be eyeing every preseason game to improve and impress the coaching staff for a spot on the roster.

The Hall of Fame game will be aired on Aug. 4th, 2022 on NBC at 5PM PDT.

