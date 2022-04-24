Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama

Alabama’s Jalyn Armour-Davis has waited his turn for an opportunity to play in the NFL Draft and could fit the Las Vegas Raiders' plans.

The Alabama Crimson Tide's Jalyn Armour-Davis was buried at the bottom of talented cornerbacks.

We are less than a week away from the 2022 NFL Draft and the Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to add depth at the cornerback position.

The University of Alabama might not have the same attention as in previous years heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean they’re not sending as many quality prospects into the NFL this year.

“Armour-Davis mainly plays press coverage where his trail technique and closing speed are able to shine, he has a knack for mirroring receivers and can shut down the boundary on deep passing concepts. If he wants to stay on the field in the NFL, he will need to add a degree of physicality and work on his zone fundamentals as his lack of lower body explosion limits his man coverage ability at the next level,” NFL Draft Bible noted.

Armour-Davis is a one-year starter who might not have a lot of experience playing the cornerback position, but has shown plenty of upside with his game.

“One-year starter from a Nick Saban defense with prototypical traits but a lack of consistency in using them. Armour-Davis is long, fast and talented, but is a developmental prospect, which is unusual for an Alabama cornerback entering the NFL. He should be unencumbered by scheme and possesses a profile that screams press-man. He's more linear than fluid and will give ground at breakpoints, but he has the burst to make it up. If he can learn to play with his back to the football, the downfield completions will dry up quickly. He's a willing and reliable tackler in run support and could help on special teams early on. Improvement is likely with more experience, so a grade leaning more heavily to traits over tape appears to be necessary,” NFL Analyst Lance Zeirlein said.

Armour-Davis notched 32 tackles (22 solos), including one tackle for a loss, three interceptions to go with seven pass deflections and a quarterback hurry across 11 starts. He missed two games because of a hip injury and still managed to earn second-team All-SEC honors from the league coaches.

Armour-Davis’s value starts with his size, as he stands 6-1 and weighs 192 pounds, with 30 7/8-inch arms and a 4.39 40-yard dash, all measurements that translate well at the next-level.

His athleticism was on full display as he turned heads at the NFL Combine when he ran a 4.39-second time in the 40-yard dash.

Armour Davis is a long, fast and talented prospect, with very little experience coming out at Alabama, a bit unusual for the Crimson Tide.

Which is why he is projected to come off the board on Day Two of the NFL Draft and an opportunity for the Raiders to select a prospect with a lot of potential to be a key contributor in the NFL.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter