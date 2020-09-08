SI.com
A Closer Look at the 2020 Las Vegas Raiders Practice Squad

Jairo Alvarado

After revealing the team's 53-man roster, the Raiders announced their 15-player practice squad.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL teams are allowed to have as many as 16 players on the practice squad, with six spots available for veteran players with any NFL experience.

"I think it was a big deal [to expand the practice squad] and I think it was done primarily for roster flexibility in a COVID year," Raiders GM Mike Mayock said Sunday. "So, we have more players on the practice squad, we have the ability to call players up and down without exposing them to waivers and we got an ability to bring an unlimited number of players back from injured reserve. All of that was generated because of COVID."

The following players signed to the Raiders practice squad.

· Wide receivers Marcell Ateman and "Hard Knocks" star Keelan Doss.

· Rookie tight end Nick Bowers.

· Rookie tackle Kamaal Seymour.

· Rookie place kicker Dominik Eberle.

· Defensive backs Jordan Brown, Madre Harper, and Dylan Mabin.

· Uprising and hometown rookie linebacker Javin White.

Veteran players signed to the Raiders practice squad.

· Linebacker Kyle Emanuel is coming out of retirement to go back and play for the Raiders in Las Vegas.

· Former UCLA star defensive end Datone Jones, who is rDatone Joneseunited with defensive line coach Rod Marinelli.

· Former 49er offensive lineman Erik Magnuson.

· Former Lion running back Theo Riddick.

