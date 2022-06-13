Strength of the Raiders Linebackers is Leadership

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Antonio Pierce debuts his NFL coaching career with a group of leaders eager to learn.

A position that had been in the works of improvement for years finally saw some positive glimpses throughout last season.

Pierce, a former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion understands what it takes to play and lead players at the highest-level.

"When I played, I saw myself as a coach on the field. I think I was known for being a student of the game," said Pierce. "Going up against Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, being teammates with Eli Manning, there were a lot of chess matches that we played with one another. Tony Romo as well. I really prepared myself when I played as a coach.”

Now as he takes the next steps of his coaching career, he sees a lot of himself with the group of players he is in charge of getting ready for the season, especially with veteran linebacker Denzel Perryman.

Perryman, the best returning linebacker on the Raiders was named to his first Pro Bowl season of his career, he ranked sixth in the league with 154 total tackles and on top of that success, he is one of the players in the Raiders locker room that when he speaks, the room gets quieter.

Pierce has praised the leadership of the linebacker group, in the locker room and on the practice field, he may be a little biased about the position, but he loves what the linebackers bring to the team and it’s getting noticed.

Along with Perryman, Divine Deablo is the only returning linebacker from a year ago. Offseason acquisitions Jayon Brown, and Kenny Young both come in after having great careers in the NFL.

“Kenny [Young] has played a lot of ball. He’s traveled a bit, but he’s got experience. He’s got a wealth of knowledge that he’s bringing to the room that he’s been in other places and little tidbits that we can all learn from. But I think more importantly, he’s a guy that knows how to be a pro. He works at it in individual drills. He works at it in practice. He comes to meetings prepared. He’s obviously giving himself a chance to be a good football player,” said Pierce about Young.

For Pierce, having players like Perryman, Brown and Young on the team goes a long way to helping the younger linebackers on the team and making his job easier, but better yet, help the Raiders win games.

