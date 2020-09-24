Las Vegas Raiders Send Richie Incognito to IR

The Raiders have placed left guard Richie Incognito on the injured reserve list after re-aggravating an Achilles injury.

The injury occurred during the first half of Monday night's game against the Saints.

The injury does not seem serious enough to miss the entire season as tests and evaluations have shown his tendon is still intact.

Incognito is entering his second season with the Silver and Black.

The veteran left guard has reincarnated his love for football after having retired from football.

Last season, Incognito started in 12 games and was named a Pro Bowl alternate in his first year with the Raiders.

The loss Incognito is a huge loss to the Raiders as he was graded with an 81.4 overall offensive grade, ranking him the sixth-best guard in the NFL.

In a corresponding transaction, the Raiders have elevated guard Patrick Omameh to the practice squad's active roster.

Omameh, a 6-foot-4, 327-pound guard, was originally signed by the 49ers in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan.

Omameh comes in as an experienced guard with multiple starts over his career, appearing in 81 games, 57 coming off as a starter.

Omameh has also played for six different teams before moving to Las Vegas.

In 2014, Omameh played and started 16 games for the Buccaneers.

In 2017, as a member of the Jaguars, he recorded his best offensive-grade as a guard with a 70.3.

His last appearance was with the Saints a year ago during the postseason.

The call to the active roster adds depth as guard Denzelle Good has come in to play right tackle, and rookie guard John Simpson has stepped in for Incognito's place.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the New England Patriots Sunday?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: New England -5.5

